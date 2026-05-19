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These men voted for President Trump. They have very different views of how he's doing

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:02 AM EDT

Two Black men who voted for Democrats their whole life chose Donald Trump in 2024. They have very different feelings about how it is going.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Politics
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith