Israel vows to continue fighting Hezbollah but agrees to talks with Lebanon

Updated April 9, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

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Israel's prime minister vowed to continue attacks against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, despite a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, but said his government would begin direct talks with Lebanon.

The State Department confirms it will host the talks next week.

That comes as the Israeli invasion of Lebanon has posed a challenge to the fragile temporary ceasefire and the Trump administration's upcoming negotiations to end more than five weeks of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that engulfed the region.

Also Thursday, a new message attributed to Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declared Iran won the war and demanded compensation for damage and casualties it has caused.

Here are more updates from the region:

Click the links below to jump down to a specific section.

Israel-Lebanon talks | Peace talks | Gulf countries' defense upgrade | Lebanon | Killed Journalists | Strait of Hormuz

Israel and Lebanon will begin talks next week in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to continue attacks against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, but he said his government would begin direct talks with Lebanon's government.

"Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government to open peace negotiations with us, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals: First, the disarming of Hezbollah. Second, a historic, sustainable peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video address Thursday.

The U.S. State Department confirmed it will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon.

There has been disagreement among the countries involved in the ceasefire as to whether attacks on Lebanon are a part of that agreement. Hezbollah and its backer Iran, as well as mediating country Pakistan, say the agreement does include Lebanon. But Israel and the U.S. have disputed that.

Erik Marmor / Getty Images / Getty Images People enjoy the last day of Passover and the first day of the ceasefire on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

President Trump said he asked Netanyahu in a phone call Wednesday to reduce his country's attacks on Lebanon. "I spoke with Bibi and he's going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key," Trump told NBC.

Vice President Vance, who will lead a delegation to Pakistan for Saturday peace talks with Iran, said earlier that the Israelis were looking "to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon, because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful." He added, "That's not because that is part of the ceasefire. I think that's the Israelis trying to set us up for success."

Israel and Lebanon have fought several wars. They do not have diplomatic relations and treat each other as enemy states. Direct negotiations between these two countries would be historic.

Peace talks are set for Saturday amid confusion over the ceasefire terms

High-level talks between the U.S. and Iran are slated to start on Saturday in Islamabad, with the mediation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan's government acted as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran to secure the two-week ceasefire. The White House announced that Vice President Vance will lead the U.S. delegation.

But confusion remains over the basis of the plan for those talks, with Iran insisting on a 10-point plan that includes its full control over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of sanctions and accepting Iran's right to enrichment.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that Iran's 10-point proposal was "literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump." Trump initially called a plan from Iran "workable," but Leavitt said he was referring to a different set of unspecified points.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

That confusion added to the debate over whether Israel's attacks on Lebanon were part of the ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday his government supports Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that the ceasefire doesn't include Lebanon. Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif had announced the Iran-U.S. ceasefire, would also take effect in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said in a statement that it insists the U.S.-Iran ceasefire includes Lebanon. But the militant group said, "if the Israeli enemy does not adhere" to it, then "no party will commit to it, and there will be a response from the region, including Iran."

Iran condemned the continued assault on Lebanon and said it was the U.S. government's responsibility to put an end to it.

In a post on social media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," above a screenshot of the Pakistani statement including Lebanon in the truce.

Trump, meanwhile, echoed Netanyahu's understanding of the deal. Asked by a PBS reporter why Lebanon was not included, he said, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too."

On Thursday, Araghchi said, "If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it."

Iran's foreign minister has had a slew of phone calls with counterparts from France, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea and other countries.

Gulf countries seek to upgrade their defense ties to the U.S.

As the U.S. and Iran prepare to enter negotiations on Saturday, Gulf Arab countries are seeking to enhance defense cooperation with the U.S. military, an official from the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to outline these demands publicly, told NPR.

Gulf countries have relied on U.S. defense systems to intercept recent Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The official said Gulf countries want a U.S.-Iran deal to include a framework to protect energy facilities in the region and a way to enforce freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Much of the oil, gas and fertilizer that typically passes through the strait to markets in Asia comes from the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers held their first official phone call since the war started. A statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the two "discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region."

Lebanon mourns over 300 killed from Israeli attacks

Church bells rang across Lebanon and warplanes tore the skies Thursday morning as the country observed a national day of mourning following the deadliest day of the current Israeli invasion. More than 300 people were killed Wednesday, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, in Israeli attacks in different parts of Lebanon that included densely populated residential areas far from Hezbollah's strongholds, such as along Beirut's seaside Corniche promenade.

The Israeli military said it conducted the largest attack so far, with 100 strikes in 10 minutes in Beirut on Wednesday, killing the nephew of a Hezbollah leader. The military issued evacuation orders for the capital's suburbs, but then attacked central Beirut. That city has swelled in recent weeks with people fleeing the Israeli invasion in the country's south, which has displaced more than a million people. More than 1,150 were injured in Wednesday's strikes, according to the country's Health Ministry. Lebanon's army said four soldiers were among those killed.

Daniel Carde / Getty Images / Getty Images Rescue workers search for people after an Israeli attack hit a residential building in the Corniche al Mazraa neighborhood on April 8, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon.

On Thursday, Israel struck a bridge in Lebanon. Hezbollah, which had held its fire on the first day of the ceasefire, fired rockets into northern Israel on Thursday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it is outraged by such attacks in densely populated urban areas.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani explained why Israel made a surprise attack on Beirut.

"Leading up to this operation, we've seen Hezbollah disperse over different areas, taking advantage of the warnings that we provide for civilians to also hide for themselves among the civilians, moving, trying to scatter their operations in different locations and to hide behind civilian locations," he said.

Watchdog says 3 journalists killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday Israeli airstrikes killed three journalists in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera said its correspondent Mohammed Wishah is the 11th journalist from the network to be killed in Gaza.

Two years ago, Israel said Wishah was a "key terrorist in Hamas" who posed a threat to its troops.

The Israeli military repeated that allegation in a statement after his killing on Tuesday, but did not say why he was targeted six months into a ceasefire in which hundreds have been killed in Gaza.

Also Tuesday, CPJ said reporters Ghada Dayekh and Suzan Khalil were killed in a blitz of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that hit Hezbollah and civilian neighborhoods.

One of the journalists worked for a Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Israel's military has killed more than 260 Palestinian journalists in Gaza in the past two and a half years.

CPJ says Israel's attacks on the press should be independently investigated as war crimes.

As Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, confusion reigns and ships remain idle

Trump has repeatedly said that the deal is dependent on the free movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz to ease the global energy crisis. The strait is a critical throughway that carries about a fifth of the world's oil and provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Before the war broke out, Iran allowed an average of 120 to 150 ships per day to sail through unimpeded. But in the last five weeks, that traffic has come to a grinding halt. And despite Tuesday's announcement of ceasefire terms that required Iran to reopen the strait for safe passage, more than a hundred ships remained effectively stalled.

Details about the strait's status remain unclear. While Iran announced it had ceased transit operations in response to Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon, the White House denounced the reports as false and said closing the waterway would be completely unacceptable.

If the strait was open, hundreds of other ships in and around the strait still chose to stay put out of an abundance of caution. Ship owners, insurance companies, and seafarers say they are seeking clarity as Iran threatens to attack any vessel transiting without permission.

Erik Broekhuizen, a U.S.-based ship broker and energy consultant with Poten & Partners, told NPR that another concern for the ships is Iran's decentralized military command.

"You don't really know who to talk to, who is in charge, and whether all the sort of regional commanders have gotten the memo that the strait is open and they should stop attacking vessels," Broekhuizen said.

More than 20 ships have been attacked by Iran since the war began.

Operators are also confused by Iran's new fee system and how payments will be collected as the government rolls out new toll procedures. According to analysts, several oil tanker operators said they have paid at least $1 million to transit the strait.

An English language VHF broadcast was blasted to the hundreds of ships in and around the strait on Wednesday. It warned those aboard idling ships that they need permission before they try to transit.

Lauren Frayer in Beirut, Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jackie Northam in Maine and Danielle Kurtzleben in Washington contributed to this report.

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