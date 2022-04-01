Sarah Palin files to run for the late Alaska Rep. Don Young's seat

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential candidate, filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission to run for the late Don Young's U.S. House seat.

"America is at a tipping point. As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight," Palin said in a statement Friday.

Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, died at age 88 on March 18. He was first elected to the House in 1973.

In mid-February, Palin lost her defamation suit against the New York Times that stemmed from a June 2017 editorial that wrongly claimed a link between an ad from her political action committee and a mass shooting many months later.

