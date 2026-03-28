'Wait Wait' for March 28, 2026: Live in Savannah with D.W. Moffett

This week's show was recorded in Savannah with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest D.W. Moffett and panelists Adam Burke, Shantira Jackson, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Flotus and Robotus, Ineligible Bachelorette, and a Change of Season

Panel Questions

Fold-out Coach

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about a hot new dining destination, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Actor, director, and chair of the film and television department at SCAD, D.W. Moffett, answers our questions about melees

Actor D.W. Moffett, part of the cast of One Battle After Another, plays a game called "Lots of Battles All At Once."

Panel Questions

Hairless Whisper, Signing Off

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Buns on the Runway, Constructive Play, Getting Work Done at Work.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the Bachelorette, what'll be the next TV season to get cancelled at the last minute.

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