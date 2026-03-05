If you loved 'F1,' here's what to watch next

In F1, Brad Pitt stars as a veteran driver who clashes with a young hotshot, played by Damson Idris. "You don't have to know a thing about cars, racetracks or Formula One regulations to guess where this epic of male aggression is headed …" says Fresh Air movie critic Justin Chang. "But if the overall arc of F1 is fairly predictable, the movie is good at keeping you off-balance from moment to moment." It's nominated for four Academy Awards.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved F1? Here's what you told us:

Le Mans (1971)

Directed by Lee H. Katzin; starring Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen stars as a grizzled vet who is competing in the 24 hour Le Mans race. So if you liked Brad Pitt doing this in 2025, I think you'll enjoy a star of a previous generation doing the same. Lots of great car scenes (and it's all practical effects!) – Victor Catano, New York, N.Y.

Rush (2013)

Directed by Ron Howard; starring Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl

If you liked F1, you will LOVE Rush. The Ron Howard-directed Formula One movie traces the real-life rivalry between two titans of the sport in the '70s. – Robert Morris, Brookline, Mass.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Directed by James Mangold; starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal

Based on the true story of Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles working together during Le Mans in 1966, Ford v Ferrari offers high octane thrills, a stellar cast, and enough shop talk to satisfy newcomers and well-seasoned gearheads alike. Engines roar, drivers yell, and an emotional storyline keeps the wheels on the road. – Tristan Olson, Olympia, Wa.

And a bonus pick from our critic:

Cars (2006)

Directed by John Lasseter; starring Paul Newman, Owen Wilson

A grizzled veteran and an impulsive rookie jockey for position in Pixar's comic take on racing flick tropes that mirrors the plot of F1 right down to its suspenseful final twist. – Bob Mondello, NPR movie critic

Carly Rubin and Ivy Buck contributed to this project. It was edited by Clare Lombardo.

