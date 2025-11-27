© 2025 WVAS
Soleil, a Belgian sheepdog, takes Best in Show at the National Dog Show

By Jackie Northam
Published November 27, 2025 at 3:49 PM EST
At that National Dog Show in Philadelphia, a Beauceron, Bergamasco Sheepdog and Entlebucher Mountain Dog stand for judging. Three members of the Herding Group, the 2025 winner, a Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil, won Best in the Herding Group before going on to be named Best in Show.
Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, has won Best in Show at the 2025 National Dog Show, beating out more than 1900 dogs in this year's competition.  

The pitch black, six-year-old Soleil appeared calm despite all the activity around her as the crowd and her handler, Daniel Martin from Princeton, North Carolina accepted the award.   

Martin says Soleil's attitude and movement helped her clinch the title.  "She's the professional," he said.  "She loves the crowd and the big arena. Fantastic day." 

Soleil beat out six other finalists at the annual canine competition, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day from a group of seven categories. That includes the Working, Non-Sporting, Sporting, Terrier and Toy Groups. Soleil is part of the Herding Group.  George, an American Foxhound part of the Hound Group, won the Reserve Best in Show.  

The American Kennel Club describes the Belgian Sheepdog as are highly trainable herders that are "bright, watchful and serious-minded", adding that "these sensitive souls crave human companionship and abhor neglect". Their average lifespan is between 10 and 14 years.

The National Dog Show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. It's been televised since 2002, and has become a popular Thanksgiving tradition, with an estimated 20 million animal lovers tuning in to watch, according to Purina, which presented the show. 

A number of additional competitions are held behind the scenes including a barking contest.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
