Sunday Puzzle: Roman numeral 9

On-air challenge

Today's theme is the Roman numeral 9. Every answer is a word, name, or phrase ending in the letters -IX. (Ex. Religious cross --> CRUCIFIX)

1. Something added at the start of a word to make a new word

2. Largest city in Arizona

3. Popular streaming service

4. Number of letters in the alphabet

5. The composer Mendelssohn's first name

6. Keanu Reeves film with three sequels

7. Shape of a DNA molecule

8. 1960s-'70s TV detective series starring Mike Connors

9. Snack consisting of granola, dried fruit, and nuts

10. "Purple Haze" guitarist

11. Longtime queen of the Netherlands

12. Throw away

13. Fancy synonym for "long-winded"

14. Something added on at the end of a book

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Mike Reiss, who's a showrunner, writer, and producer for "The Simpsons." Think of a famous singer. Replace the last three letters of the first name with an E. Also replace the last three letters of the last name with an E. The result will be a world-famous location. What singer is this?

Challenge answer

Whitney Houston, White House

Winner

Dan Dabrowski of Alexandria, Virginia.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Joel Moorhead, of Downers Grove, Ill. Think of a word that means exceptionally good. Add two letters at the end of to make a word that means the exact opposite. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, October 16 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

