Utah child care provider says the free market can’t fix everything

/ Teacher Erika Rose, pictured painting pumpkins with children, grew up going to child care programs. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

More than 1,000 child care providers around the country are closed on Monday to fight for better wages for workers and lower costs for families. They are also speaking out to protect other safety net programs that support families, such as Head Start, SNAP and Medicaid.

This comes as the Trump administration backs away from an idea to eliminate funding to Head Start.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Kristyn Rose, a longtime child care provider in Hyde Park, Utah.

/ Kristyn Rose with her husband and fellow child care provider Brady Johns. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

