Sunday Puzzle: Sibling cities

On-air challenge: If I asked you to name two California cities starting SA-, you might say Sacramento and San Francisco, among other answers. Now try these:



Name two cities in ... starting with ...

1. Alabama ... MO

2. Florida ... TA

3. Illinois ... CH

4. Michigan ... DE

5. Georgia ... AT

6. Pennsylvania ... AL

7. North Carolina ... CH

8. California ... LO

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from the crossword constructor and editor Peter Gordon. Think of a classic television actor -- first and last names. Add a long-E sound at the end of each name and you'll get two things that are worn while sleeping. What are they?

Challenge answer: Ted Knight --> teddy, nightie

Winner: Ernie Thurston of Asheville, North Carolina

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ethan Kane, of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a common tree of North America in two words (three letters, five letters). Rearrange its letters to name a well-known plant of Central America, also in two words (four letters, four letters). What tree and plant are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, December 12th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR