Denzel Washington details a retirement path that includes a role in 'Black Panther 3'

Denzel Washington is retiring after his next few projects, he said in a recent interview.

He is currently on a promo run for his role in Gladiator II, which releases in theaters this month. The Academy Award-winning actor said on the Australian version of the TODAY show that he has a few more roles left before he withdraws from the acting world.

"For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career," he said. "I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm gonna make — probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done."

He is gearing up to play Shakespeare's Othello on Broadway for the second time. (He first landed the role when he was 22). Then, he will play Othello for a third time in a film adaptation, play the characters Hannibal and King Lear in separate projects and have a role in the third Black Panther movie. A third Black Panther movie has not yet been confirmed.

"After that, I'm gonna retire," he said.

