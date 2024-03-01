What are you praying for this Ramadan? NPR wants to know.

Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, begins around March 10.

Muslims worldwide believe this is the month in which God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the prophet Muhammad.

For about 30 days, those who observe will fast from sun-up to sundown. Ramadan holds deep significance as a period of spiritual discipline, reflection, and community.

This year, NPR wants to hear from our Muslim readers and listeners about what are your hopes and prayers are for this month? We invite you to share not only your personal intentions but also reflect on the meaning of prayer within your community. Share your prayer intentions, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter.

Subscribe to the newsletter to see your answers and get the news you need to start your day.

With your responses, please tell us your first and last name, age and where you're from. Please share a photo if you'd like.

We will be accepting responses until March 9 at 8 a.m. ET.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.