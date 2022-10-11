America's next top mullet will soon be crowned

A major competition is underway for the ultimate prize. It's not the Major League Baseball playoffs, but the USA Mullet Championships. Voting ends Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET to determine the nation's best mullet.

The winner of the best business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle will be announced on Oct. 20.

Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, N.Y., has taken the lead in the "Mane Event." He refers to his mullet as "The Lord's Drapes" and has been growing and maintaining it for the past four and a half years. Salvadore is one of 25 finalists who are vying for the glorious "America's Best Mullet" title and a $2,500 prize.

The kids and teens divisions have already awarded their championships.

The USA Mullet Championships calls itself the nation's official mullet-ranking authority. It started in 2020 as the Michigan Mudflap Contest, before expanding to be a national event with multiple divisions.

Last year's winner Clint Duncan won with over 17,000 votes.

The organization also says half of entry fees are donated to the group Stop Soldier Suicide, which provides care for veterans in need.

Here are some of the finalists for this year's grand prize.

/ USA Mullet Championships / USA Mullet Championships Andy Foster has had his mullet for four years and refers to it as the "Wisconsin Waterfall."

/ USA Mullet Championships / USA Mullet Championships Buddy Campbell with his mullet "Whistlin Kitty Chaser."

/ USA Mullet Championships / USA Mullet Championships Rich Brandon Baron with his mullet "The Papi Fuego."