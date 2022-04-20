A$AP Rocky is released on bond after arrest in LA in connection with a 2021 shooting

Updated April 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM ET

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was released on bond following his arrest Wednesday in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November.

Police arrested him early Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, the city's police department announced. The 33-year-0ld, who is a resident of Los Angeles, is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The case is being referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which said the case is under review.

The victim of the shooting sustained a minor injury, according to police.

The incident occurred in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, at around 10:15 p.m., police said. An argument broke out between two "acquaintances" and then escalated. The suspect, later identified as Mayers by police, allegedly fired a gun at the victim, whom police did not identify. Following this shooting, Mayers and two other males allegedly fled the area on foot.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday and had his bail set at $550,000. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Mayers is expecting a baby with musician Rihanna.

NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources, that Rihanna was with Mayers at the time of his arrest. They were arriving at the airport from Barbados, and he was arrested when they landed. NBC News also reports that a search warrant has been executed at Mayers' residence in Los Angeles.

Mayers' attorney didn't respond to NPR's requests for comment.

This is not Mayers' first brush with the law.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden after a fight involving two men and two members of Mayers' entourage. The incident led to him being held in jail. Mayers was found guilty in a trial; he had claimed to authorities that he had acted in self-defense.

