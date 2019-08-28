'Where I'm From': A Crowdsourced Poem That Collects Your Memories Of Home

NPR asked for your poems inspired by memories of home. What we received was overwhelming: 1,400 submissions in just two days, with lines that draw on all five senses — in vivid detail and gauzy memories.

In our callout, NPR resident poet Kwame Alexander and Morning Edition host Rachel Martin looked to one poem in particular: "Where I'm From" by Appalachian poet George Ella Lyon. Lyon herself responded to our callout and left something in our submission inbox:

"I was amazed and delighted to hear you read part of 'Where I'm From' on Morning Edition Monday. My poem, written in 1993, was inspired by a poem of Jo Carson's. Her poem took off from something she heard somebody say," she said. "So 'Where I'm From' has been a pass-it-on-phenomenon from the get-go. Here's to the power of poetry and place, and to the voices in all of us that long to be heard."

As Kentucky's poet laureate in 2015, Lyon collected "Where I'm From" poems from people around the world. Here are some of yours:

Where I'm From: A Morning Edition Crowdsourced Poem of Remembering

I am from travelers and adventure

from "Be seen, not heard!"

from ritual and plainsong

from England and exile

from mint sauce and lamb.

I am from casseroles and canned tuna

Kennedys and Saturday morning cartoons

I am from Tang in a Daffy Duck glass

from wall phones with mangled cords stretched during private calls in a room too far

I come from popcorn ceilings

dining rooms of glossy mahogany

I am from bed sheets

Draped over our dining room chairs.

from the trees Littering the backyard

The sweet taste of mulberries Staining my fingers red

I'm from big hats under rainbow umbrellas

Buckets of wet sand and unstable castles

I'm from orange and vanilla custard

with a pizza slice the size of your chest

From hot July days and cool summer nights

I am from Sunday night pizza and Monday Night Football

I am from marbles

From empanadas cooking in the street

I am from orchids and mango trees

I am from la torta tres leches and ruana

I am from happy and serious

From hard work and sweat

I'm from grit, respect, and discipline.

from big family reunions and endless laughs.

I am from houses never locked

from the projects in Brooklyn

and dominoes in the park

I am from salsa and the car horns blaring

I am from diners and malls and accents that put an "aw" in coffee.

from silky lingerie and sweat socks, bruised knuckles and scars I gave myself

from longing to be someone, somewhere else.

I am from a mother who was still a girl;

whose beauty kept her shy

I am from dirt and fences

from strength and toughness

I am from ashes flicked into the tray

the despair of divorce

bonds gone unappreciated

eviction and being thrown away

running and begging to stay

I am from a little girl who just needed a break

I am from a time when my mother went to the hospital and never came back;

when my toys were in a box by the curb as we drove away.

I am from singing in the darkness of night

Putting myself to sleep with the sound of my own voice.

I am from playing backyard baseball with tennis balls, Wiffle balls, even roundish gourds.

from weekend sleep-overs

from orange push-ups

from fallen leaves kicked up in swirls on walks to school,

from early morning radio announcements of a snow day — no school!

I am from the South and the North.

from immigrant grandparents and Civil War soldiers.

I am from the red dirt clay of Virginia

From the sounds of the fiddle to the beauty of a choir

From the jig and the reel

to the cloggers and the dancers.

From collard greens and fat back,

chitterlings and white bread

I'm from hymns learned on Sundays,

hypocrisy displayed on Mondays.

I am from Tom Petty

and baby oil in the hot sun

rye bread and salami.

I am from black cows,

tacos, bicycles, and

The gentle lure of crickets.

I am from James Brown and Santana.

from Groovin' on a Sunday Afternoon

and Crystal Blue Persuasion.

I am from endless steps,

from California and Texas, and Durango, Colorado.

From unknown ancestors of the ancient Southwest,

cliff-dwellers and puebloans.

I am from the earth --

from from cityscapes and sleepy suburbs

from cicada clicks and firefly sparks

from the call of books and breathing through struggles.

I am from you

and you are from me

We are love

We are home

We are from this day forward.

