Coffee Dates And Dropped Cue Cards: Ted Danson's Path To 'Cheers'

As part of a series called My Big Break, All Things Considered is collecting stories of triumph, big and small. These are the moments when everything seems to click, and people leap forward into their careers.

A young Ted Danson had just gotten the courage to ask his college crush out on a coffee date. The two hit it off until she abruptly told him she had to leave.

She said she was heading to an audition for a play on campus. So Danson asked if he could join. It's not like he had an interest in theater — he just wanted to keep the date going.

"And then to stay in the room with her, I had to actually audition," Danson says. "And I had nothing prepared, so I just kind of made something up. And I got the smallest part you could get. I was like the fourth rifle carrier on the left. But I was hooked."

From that point forward, acting was all Danson could think about. He took any role he could get his hands on and he moved to Los Angeles in search of his big break. He started with TV commercials and landed an Aramis cologne ad.

Ted Danson became "The Aramis Man."

From cologne, Danson graduated to soaps — shows like Somerset and The Doctors. Danson says it still haunts him to this day.

"It was the nightmare, you know. The actor's nightmare, doing a soap opera," he says. "You got the lines the night before, there was nothing natural about them, they were all kind of repetitive. And back then, you couldn't stop tape. A wall could fall, and you did not stop."

In The Doctors, Danson was cast as Mitch Pierson, a calm, cool doctor who breaks news to a family that its daughter has a terminal illness.

But Danson's first day on set was the opposite of calm and cool. Worried about the rigors of taping a soap opera, he had a nervous breakdown.

"I called a friend and he said, 'Take a Valium,' " Danson says. "So I took a Valium, and Valium and I don't work very well together. So I was pouring sheets of sweat, trying to be cool and reassure this family who's looking at me like, 'Dear God, I hope this actor makes it.' "

He wasn't remembering his lines so he was relying on the cue cards. That is, until the guy holding his cue card dropped it.

"It wafted like a paper airplane right onto my lap," Danson says.

It was out of frame, so they kept rolling. Danson, drenched in sweat and looking straight down at his lines, just kept going.

"Really scary stuff," he says. "Clearly I was not a huge success. Thumb through the soap opera magazines, you will not find me."

Danson lasted two episodes on The Doctors. But soaps launched him into film; he starred in the 1979 movie The Onion Field and Body Heat two years later.

Then, there was Cheers.

"Cheers is the big break," Danson says. "Cheers was like being shot out of a cannon as far as celebrity, or attention from the public."

NBC Television / Getty Images / Danson credits his big break in <em>Cheers</em> to Shelley Long, who played his love interest, Diane Chambers. "She was really magnificent," Danson says.

He played bar owner Sam Malone, who has an on-and-off relationship with Diane Chambers, played by Shelley Long.

"I still say that I got hired for Cheers because I was paired with Shelley Long," Danson says. "She was really magnificent."

The show lasted 11 seasons and, according to Nielsen figures, an estimated 93.9 million viewers watched the final episode on May 20, 1993.

Now, Danson stars in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Fargo, and he played George Christopher in HBO's Bored to Death.

"I'm 67, about to be 68, and I get the same kick out of being hired and going to work," Danson says. "And being in New York as an actor, looking for work, getting work, studying, I mean — I couldn't recommend it more highly. And then being in front of a camera is pretty much as good as it gets."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.