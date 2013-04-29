Listeners Muse About Flowers And Tacos

CELESTE HEADLEE, HOST:

But, first, the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor. We're celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your tweet poems. Today, we hear from Robert Tinajero, an English professor at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas. He writes about tacos and his culture and - well, we'll let him explain.

ROBERT TINAJERO: Over the past several years and decades, attitudes towards Latinos has certainly changed in many positive ways. That's not to say that more work doesn't need to be done and just because tacos are more prevalent in our society, that automatically equates to a better life or always positive changes.

HEADLEE: Now let's hear the tweet.

TINAJERO: When I was young, tacos were seen as poor food. People (foreign language spoken) forced to hide between the flour of civilized American culture.

HEADLEE: A poetic tweet by Robert Tinajero and we have one more for you today. This one comes from Carol Pines(ph), a wife and mom who says she loves poetry.

CAROL PINES: We are like tongue and groove Kentucky moon, Tennessee hollers, Texas flowers, blue, far as you can see, we fit perfectly.

