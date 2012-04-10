Arizona Artist Looks To Space For Celestial Verses

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And next, the latest in our series Muses and Metaphor.

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less.

Today we hear a tweet from writer and artist Heather Feaga from Phoenix, Arizona. Heather says she is inspired by the sciences like space and marine life and when she isn't writing poetry she likes to paint grid forms where she creates individual squares that become part of a whole. She also likes to cook, read and do stuff outside when it's not 120 degrees outside.

Remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. Here is a tweet by Heather Feaga.

HEATHER FEAGA: Pyramid of light. Sodium orange. Hiding the halos. Smoking figures. Close your eyes.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Heather Feaga from Phoenix, Arizona.

