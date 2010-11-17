Like A Tiny Desk Concert, But Smaller

Those of you who frequent Monkey See know that I am a big fan of the Tiny Desk Concerts put on by NPR Music.

This is a band called Ladle Fight (which is, in my opinion, a rather awesome band name), and they recently appeared at NPR's first Tinier Desk Concert. This is the work of All Songs Considered's nifty intern, Sarah Ventre, who wrote more about it at Intern Edition (that's the interns' site where they show their work).

I think it's kind of a genius project, and I wanted to make sure to share it with you. Everyone needs a little Ladle Fight in his or her life.

