Photographer Reflects On Soldier's Photo, Life

When army medic Joseph Dwyer was a soldier in Iraq, he rescued a badly wounded 4-year-old and brought him to safety. Photographer Warren Zinn, working as an embedded photojournalist for The Army Times, captured that moment and an iconic image was born.

Dwyer, who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, recently died from an overdose. Zinn, who covered Iraq from January 2002 until December 2003, reflects on the photo he took of Dwyer and how it may have played a role in Dwyer's death.

