Art Spiegelman Defends 'New Yorker' Obama Cover

Renowned graphic artist Art Spiegelman knows a thing or two about controversial New Yorker covers.

His 1993 cover called, "The Kiss," showed a Hassidic Jewish man and a black woman kissing. It came after tensions between the two groups spurred intense riots in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Speaking with Farai Chideya, Spiegelman defended the latest controversial New Yorker cover, which the magazine says satirizes misconceptions about Barack and Michelle Obama.

"It seems to me that showing the fevered image directly will be a possible way of looking at and dissipating that image," Spiegelman said. "I think, as a result, it's a fairly brave thing to do."

