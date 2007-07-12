'My Best Friend'

An emotionally chilly antiques dealer (Daniel Auteuil) will lose a costly bet if he can't produce a "best friend" by the end of the month.

When all the acquaintances that occur to him as possibilities tell him they can't stand him, he hires a convivial cabbie (Danny Boon) to teach him how to relate to people better. Then he introduces the cabbie around as his best friend, a strategy that works until the cabbie realizes he's being used.

The script is a tad schematic, but clueless Auteuil and gregarious Boon are a winning combo — great fun to watch in a tale of male bonding, French-style.

