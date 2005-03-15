© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Glenn Close Joins 'The Shield'

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published March 15, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Day to Day TV critic Andrew Wallenstein speaks with actress Glenn Close about her choice to join the cast of the FX police drama, The Shield.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Arts
Andrew Wallenstein
Andrew Wallenstein is the television critic for NPR's Day to Day. He is also an editor at The Hollywood Reporter, where he covers television and digital media out of Los Angeles. Wallenstein is also the co-host of the weekly TV Guide Channel series Square Off. His essay on Holocaust films was published in Best Jewish Writing 2003 (Jossey-Bass), and he has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Business Week. He has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.