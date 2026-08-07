ASU Fall Camp Report: Hornets Prepare for First Scrimmage

Fall camp started a little more than a week ago for the Alabama State Hornets, and this year's roster has been hard at work at the Houston Markham Football Complex, getting ready for the season opener against Southern on August 29.

Picked to win the SWAC Eastern Division, the Hornets will scrimmage on Saturday for the first time since fall camp began.

Speaking with head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. after practice on Friday, he liked the way his team communicates, especially with new coaches and players on board.

HOW WAS THE FIRST WEEK OF FALL CAMP?

"It's going well. We're keeping everybody healthy, working on the little things, communicating, and making sure the coaches are giving clear instructions and the players are receiving it.

We preach it. From a military standpoint: the first thing you do is set up great communication. We understand how important that is; Coach Markham, that's one thing he brought to me. Any great organization starts with communication. That's gotten much better and it should lead to more efficient play, and that's the goal."

WHAT WILL YOU BE EVALUATING AT FALL CAMP?

"My biggest thing with the kids: don't keep making the same mistake. If you made that mistake on Monday, come back on Tuesday and correct it. We're expecting a big jump from our young guys and our second-year guys.

We've got some second-year guys who didn't play a lot last year. Now you've been through another camp, so I'm expecting you to be able to be counted on."

WHAT HAVE YOU SEEN FROM THE DEFENSE SO FAR?

"We're getting our hands on the ball. We're in very close proximity to the ball, which is good. We're not having blown assignments. And we're catching the ball when we get the chance. We don't want to lead the conference in pass breakups, we want to lead it in interceptions."

WHO WILL BE A FACTOR IN THE PASS RUSH FOR YOU THIS YEAR?

"Pat Smith. Eldridge Shelton. Jaxon Lee is a guy with some excitement. We've got guys that can win 1-on-1. Interior-wise, we've got Michael Joiner, Thad Parson. It'll be pass-rush by committee.

I don't know if we'll have a Treqwan Thomas, 12-sack guy. I envision us having a lot of four, five, six sack guys."

WHY IS HAVING A PASS RUSH SO VITALLY IMPORTANT FOR A DEFENSE?

"It's crucial. To me, I judge a quarterback's ability based on his propensity to withstand violence. That's a Buddy Ryan quote (laughs).

If a quarterback can't take a hit or doesn't want to be hit, you've got to get to him. The best quarterbacks can stand in there and take those tough licks. You've got to apply pressure.

If a quarterback is back there baking a pizza and making calls on his cell phone, it's gonna be tough on the guys on the back end."

DOES IT FEEL LIKE FOOTBALL SEASON YET?

"Oh yeah.

For me, I change the playlist in the car. I put away the Bob Marley and get to the 90s rap. Geto Boys.

It's not there yet but it's coming real soon."

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The Hornets will scrimmage for the first time this fall on Saturday, with another scrimmage (open to the public) scheduled for Buzz Fest at ASU Stadium on August 15.

ASU's season kicks off with the Birmingham Football Classic against Southern at Legion Field on Saturday, August 29.