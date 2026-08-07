MPD Continue Searching for Montgomery Woman Missing Since June

Montgomery Police are continuing to search for a woman who's been missing since June. Thirty-one-year-old Shachina Watson was last seen in the Gibbs Village area. Police do not have a description of what Watson was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who can help in the investigation is urged to come forward.

A former Cold Springs High School basketball coach has pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes and obscenity charges. Paige Adams accepted a plea agreement involving two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act and three counts of distributing obscenity to a student. For the sex act charges, she was sentenced to 84 months. As part of the deal, she will serve 12 months in the Department of Corrections, while the remaining 72 months will be suspended. After serving her time, Adams will be on state-supervised probation for an additional 36 months.

An Enterprise mother accused of killing her daughter has entered a plea and wants her case moved to a place where she believes she can receive a fair trial. On Thursday, Adrienne Reid pled not guilty to capital murder during an arraignment at the Coffee County Courthouse. She was arrested and charged after the disappearance and alleged death of her daughter, 2-year-old Genesis Reid. A trial date is unknown at this time.

The Montgomery Biscuits and Birmingham Barons will both look to rebound after suffering losses last night.

The Biscuits fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-1 in Florida, with Theo Gillen hitting a home run for the team's only score in the setback. Meanwhile, the Barons lost to the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-3 at Toyota Field in Madison. Both teams aim to recapture momentum tonight as they each continue their respective series.