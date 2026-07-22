WVAS EXCLUSIVE: One-on-One with Alabama State Hornets Quarterback Andrew Body

In 2025, the Alabama State Hornets won 10 games for the first time in over twenty years. A big reason why: quarterback Andrew Body.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native excelled in his first season under center for ASU. He completed 71% percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 20 touchdown passes (most in the SWAC). He threw one interception all season and ran for 518 yards and 4 touchdowns. A shoulder injury in November ended his season prematurely, but he was still named 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and finished as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

After testing the waters of the transfer portal following the 2025 season, Body is back at Alabama State for 2026 and the expectations are massive.

He's the 2026 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, he's the quarterback of the league's preseason all-conference team, he's the only player from an HBCU on the watchlist for the 2026 Walter Payton Award, and Alabama State was picked by the league's coaches and athletic directors to win the SWAC's Eastern Division and play for the SWAC Championship in the annual preseason poll.

The Hornets are looking for their first appearance in the SWAC Championship Game since 2010 and their first SWAC Championship since 2004.

As Body prepares to lead the Hornets into 2026, he sat down with WVAS News last week at SWAC Media Day to look ahead to the upcoming season.

How does it feel to represent Alabama State at SWAC Media Day?

"It's a blessing. To be out here with the other teams in the SWAC, to be out here with all my folks, it's a blessing. I'm excited."

There's a lot of buzz about the Hornets heading into the 2026 season. Does that hype impact the way you prepare?

"We're blocking out all the outside noise. At the end of the day, expectations are from external factors. We're focusing on our standard. We know what the goal is. We're keeping the main thing the main thing."

What has been your mindset as you recover from last year's season-ending shoulder injury?

"Controlling what I can control. Really leaning on my teammates. Leaning on my coaches, listening to what they tell me. I'm listening to what they say and trying not to do too much. Listening to this guy (gestures to head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.) because he's going to take care of me."

How do you evaluate your performance in 2025? How do you envision yourself improving when you're back on the field in 2026?

"Last year, one of my goals was my completion percentage being over 70%. That was major for me. I want to take that to the next level this season.

I want to try to trust my teammates more, too; when I see something, just trust my eyes and let the ball ride. I trust my guys."

How do you describe your relationship with ASU head coach Eddie Robinson Jr?

"He's like an uncle to me. It's funny, because not only are you seeing him as a coach, but you're able to relate to him and have regular conversations. Everything isn't about football. He'll check in on you, making sure everything is all right. Talking to my family, always being there. He showed up at my graduation party. He always shows up and he's there for me. I appreciate everything he's done for me to this point."

What can you tell us about ASU's group of wide receivers in 2026?

Electric. I don't want to say too much, but electric. We've got some guys in that room that are going to take the ball down the field and get some YAC and make this thing fun. It's going to be an exciting season.

What's your message for Alabama State fans heading into the 2026 season?

"We need you there. There's no more I can say than that. I don't care if you're in Wyoming, Washington, Texas, Florida, New York. If you're out of the country, you need to come back to Alabama State and show some love. We've got nine games in Alabama, and if you can make it, please come out. We'd love the support and you'll have a great time as well."

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Body and the Alabama State Hornets will begin the 2026 season August 29 in the Birmingham Football Classic against Southern at Legion Field.

