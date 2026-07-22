Congresswoman Terri Sewell Supports temporary pause on Massive AI data centers

Congresswoman Terri Sewell says she supports new legislation to temporarily pause the growth of large AI data centers. She added the rapid growth of the data centers is raising concerns about their impact on the environment and local communities. Sewell also clarified that the legislation is not intended to permanently stop AI development, but to give Congress time to create standards before larger data centers are built.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall in Louisiana. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is packing 45-mile-per-hour winds. A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida-Alabama border to Morgan City and New Orleans. Bertha is expected to dump one-to-four inches of rain along the coast from northern Florida to southern Texas.

A two-thousand-pill delivery into Mississippi helped bring down a four-state fake-ecstasy operation. The DOJ said this week 45-year-old Kenyatta Lee Frazier will spend 35 years in federal prison for pressing meth into tablets, and selling them as ecstasy, also commonly known as "molly." Agents stopped him in Mobile after a Mississippi delivery and found a loaded gun hidden inside his truck. Prosecutors say Frazier manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of pills across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Selma Police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman. Selma Police say Joyce Ross hasn’t been seen in several months. Ross is described as a Black female standing 5'7" and weighs about 170 pounds. If you have seen Ross, call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.

Bullock County authorities are actively searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in the early morning hours of July 21, 2026. The 15-year-old girl is described as a Black female, standing at 5" 7" tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Family members report the teen was last seen leaving her residence at 26585 Highway 82 in Union Springs, Alabama, at around 12:40 a.m. Her last known location around 3:15 a.m. on July 21, 2026, at Eastdale Oaks Apartments, located at 425 North Burbank Drive in Montgomery, Alabama. Authorities note the juvenile has a history of mental health concerns and has previously run away. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

