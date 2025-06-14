Photos: See No Kings protests around the country

© 2025 WVAS
By NPR Staff
Published June 14, 2025 at 6:11 PM EDT
Houston: People gather in Houston for the No Kings nationwide demonstration.
Raquel Natalicchio
/
AP
No Kings protests took place across the country from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, said the nationwide protests are aimed at calling attention to what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Here is what it looked like.

Texas

A protester shouts with a megaphone at No Kings protest in Houston.
Lucio Vasquez / The Texas Newsroom
/
The Texas Newsroom
Thousands march for the 'No Kings Day' protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
/
KERA
Austin: A woman wears a duck beak during the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
Austin: Thousands of protestors gather during the No Kings protest at the Texas Capitol.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
Connecticut

Hartford: A passenger in a car gives a sign of support for protestors at the Connecticut State Capitol.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford: Demonstrators outside The Connecticut State Capitol chant during a No Kings protest that event organizers said an estimated 7000 people attended.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford, Ct.: A person wearing a twi-corner hat and spectacles resembling those affiliated with Benjamin Franklin.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Missouri

St. Louis: Thousands march in downtown St. Louis during the No Kings protest.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public
/
St. Louis Public
St. Louis: James Slinkard, 21, holds hands with Taylor Cunningham, 22, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo., while protesting. "I feel like I have the responsibility to be here because there are people who can't be," said Cunningham. "I feel like I have to protest."
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public
/
St. Louis Public
St. Louis: Robert Hull, a 76-year-old demonstrator from St. Charles, left in green, protests alongside his granddaughter Maddie Flynn, 29 of Wentzville, center, during the No Kings protest, in downtown St. Louis. "I cannot stand to see injustices perpetrated against groups of people," she said. "I have the privilege to speak up and my grandpa taught me to stand up for people who can't stand up for themselves."
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public
/
St. Louis Public
Washington

Seattle: Demonstrators cheer after getting a horn from the Seattle Monorail while marching from Cal Anderson Park to Seattle Center.
Megan Farmer / KUOW
/
KUOW
Seattle: Imelda, a demonstrator, holds a red rose while draped in an American flag while protesting.
Megan Farmer / KUOW
/
KUOW
California

San Francisco: Thousands of protesters march down Dolores Street.
Martin do Nascimento / KQED
/
KQED
San Francisco: People form a human banner at Ocean Beach.
Santiago Mejia / AP
/
AP
San Francisco: Thousands of protesters march down Dolores Street.
Martin do Nascimento / KQED
/
KQED
San Diego: A musician watches as thousands of protestors, reflected in their sunglasses, march through downtown.
Kori Suzuki / KPBS
/
KPBS
Los Angeles: Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies stand guard on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall as protesters assemble.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
Los Angeles: Demonstrators deploy a giant banner reading "We the People," the first three words of the U.S. Constitution's preamble.
Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Tennessee

In Nashville, protestors lined the streets around the city's Germantown neighborhood during the No Kings protest.
Cynthia Abrams / WPLN
/
WPLN
Georgia

Police deployed tear gas on protesters on Chamblee Tucker Road in Embry Hills on Saturday afternoon after some attempted to get onto the ramp to I-285. The protest, which was focused on immigration, otherwise remained largely peaceful. (Matthew Pearson/WABE)
Matthew Pearson / WABE
/
Matthew Pearson/WABE
Macon, Ga.: People gathered Saturday in the same strip of downtown park used for a political rally nearly every weekend since the Hands Off protests in April.
Grant Blankenship / GPB
/
GPB
Macon: Protesters assembled in downtown Macon.
Grant Blankenship / GPB
/
GPB
Virginia

Charlottesvile, Va.: People take to the streets to protest.
Shaban Athuman / VPM News
/
VPM News
Oklahoma

Tulsa: Protesters gather for protest in downtown Tulsa.
Ben Abrams / KWGS
/
KWGS
Minnesota

St. Paul: A demonstrator looks on as a speaker addresses the crowd during a "No Kings" protest.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
St. Paul: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
St. Paul: People take photos as demonstrators march to the Minnesota State Capitol building.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: Martin Luther King III, center right, and his wife Arndrea Waters King, center left, march.
Yuki Iwamura / AP
/
AP
Philadelphia: Demonstrators fill Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Yuki Iwamura / AP
/
AP
Illinois

Chicago: Demonstrators take part in the No Kings Day protest.
Nam Y. Huh / AP
/
AP
Florida

Tallahassee, Fla: Anna Marie Shealy dressed as Lady Liberty for the No Kings protest.
Kate Payne / AP
/
AP
West Palm Beach, Fla.: Palm Beach Sheriff officers keep protesters from crossing a bridge to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tallahassee, Fla.: People gather on the grounds of Florida's old capitol.
Kate Payne / AP
/
AP
France

Paris, France: People holding umbrellas reading save democracy take part in the No Kings protest.
Aurelien Morissard/ / AP
/
AP
