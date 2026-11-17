The Alabama State Hornets have waited all season to celebrate a home win against a high-caliber SWAC opponent like Jackson State.

Picked to win the division in the preseason, ASU lost quarterback Andrew Body to injury in September.

Freshman Aaron Frye has played well since stepping into the role, but the Hornets faltered in the fourth quarter in winnable conference matchups against Bethune-Cookman, FAMU, and Alabama A&M, pushing them to the outside of the race for the conference championship.

This time, though, the Hornets got to be the heartbreakers.

Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. explained the significance of the win to the media during the postgame press conference.

"They've been riding around Jackson with our bicycle for a couple years now.

They've been doing a good job keeping away from us. I told the guys: we've got to go back into that dark alley and take our bicycle back.

I had a couple guys who went into that alley with me and got it. It's not just one guy. Everyone on the team that contributed: coaching staff, equipment, medical. Just a big win."

The Hornets jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind a 39-yard touchdown run by Frye and a fumble recovered in the end zone by senior defensive end Myles Richardson.

JSU cut ASU's lead to 1 in the fourth quarter, but the ASU defense never surrendered the lead.

A pair of fourth quarter field goals from Andrew Abu-Akel gave the Hornets some extra breathing room.

ASU consistently found ways to slow down Jackson State's offense with the game on the line, culminating in an interception by Zamari Hall in the end zone to seal the win and set off a wild celebration in Montgomery.

Robinson was proud of the way his secondary protected the lead.

"We have a lot of confidence (in our secondary). You can have a great 50 plays, but then you give up one touchdown and it seems like you blew the game. It's a tough position to be in. They do a great job handling that pressure. They go out there and compete."

The Hornets return to action on Saturday, November 21 against Prairie View A&M at ASU Stadium at 2PM; live coverage will be available on 90.7 WVAS and WVASFM.ORG.

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HOOPS WATCH:

Tuesday will be a busy day for ASU Basketball; the women's basketball team faces Mississippi State at 11AM in Starkville, while the men's basketball team plays the second game of it's four-game trip through California, facing UC Davis at 8PM Central.

Junior guard Paul McMillian IV is averaging 15.8 points per game for ASU this season; he scored 16 in the loss to San Jose State on Sunday, including 4 threes. Senior forward Damarian Bonds grabbed 10 rebounds in three straight games to open the season; Bonds is averaging 8 rebounds per game for the Hornets.

Sophomore Londyn Walker scored 23 points in ASU's 64-56 loss to UTEP on Sunday. She leads the Lady Hornets with 15.8 points per game this season. Senior forward Charlese McClendon has collected at least 9 rebounds in three straight games, including 19 against West Georgia; she leads the team with 11.8 rebounds per game.

