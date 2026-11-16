Alabama State University recently unveiled its new master plan to help guide campus growth and development. The plan includes a new Student Success Center, upgraded academic and research facilities, and better connections between the campus and downtown Montgomery. ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. calls it a workable blueprint that will help shape the university for generations to come.

A gubernatorial portrait and bust of Governor Kay Ivey was unveiled Monday commemorating her service as Alabama’s 54th governor. The event took at the State Capitol where Justice Will Sellers, Chief of Staff Liz Filmore and others gave remarks. Attendees included current and former cabinet and staff members, family and friends. The portrait was done by Ann Kenyon and the bust was sculpted by Clydetta Fulmer.



The City of Tuskegee will be hosting the “Your Voice Matters” a small business listening session on Tuesday, November 17th. The event will be open to local small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring business owners. The session will take place at the Tuskegee Utilities Board Auditorium from 2:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m.

Threads of Tradition, a student art exhibit will open on Wednesday, November 18th at the Warren-Britt Art galleries at Alabama State University. Students from the YMCA Goodtimes After School programs will showcase their artwork. The public is welcomed to participate in the Community Choice vote to help select work that will advance to a statewide exhibition at the Alabama State Capitol. The exhibit opens at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will run through December 7th. The partnership includes AMP Up Arts, Alabama State Council on the Arts, YMCA Goodtimes and the ASU Visual Arts Department.

The inaugural Armed Forces Student & Alumni Connection Day will be taking place at Alabama State University tomorrow. Starting at 11 a.m. student veterans and veteran alumni will have an opportunity to learn about resources and information from organizations, employers and student support services. The program will take place at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom. It's hosted by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and Alabama State University.