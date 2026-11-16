U.S. tightens controls on remote access to AI technology amid Nvidia fallout

The U.S. government has announced a rule to prevent remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and servers, closing a loophole that could let adversarial governments access American AI technology through overseas data centers.

The move comes amid the fallout at Nvidia, the world's dominant producer of AI chips, following revelations that CEO Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman who U.S. intelligence officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative. NPR has not independently verified the claims. Huang stepped down as CEO last week.

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, is a former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company. Jensen Huang has personally lobbied President Trump to loosen restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China. It is not known if Alice Huang influenced this activity.

The rapid advancement in cloud computing and AI infrastructure has made it possible to access advanced U.S. computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers located outside countries subject to U.S. export restrictions, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a statement on Monday.

The rule is designed to reinforce existing restrictions on access to sensitive American AI technology through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in other countries, which could threaten national security

However, a loophole existed where Chinese companies could still access those chips remotely, despite U.S. restrictions on their physical sale to China.

"The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten U.S. national security," the BIS statement said.

The government refers to artificial intelligence as "super intelligence" following an executive order signed by President Trump in September.

Since October 2022, U.S. companies have typically needed a BIS export license to sell advanced computing chips meeting specified technical thresholds to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. These restrictions covered advanced Nvidia chips, some high-performance semiconductor components, and certain AI computing systems.

Megaspeed is based in Singapore and operates facilities in Malaysia.

"Megaspeed conducts legitimate and lawful business. The company has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation," the company said in a statement emailed to NPR and other news organizations on Sunday.

Prior to the Nvidia scandal, the Trump administration had resisted imposing additional regulations to prevent foreign access to American AI technology.

The Biden administration had written a framework designed to control worldwide distribution of advanced AI chips on January 15, 2025 – five days before Trump's inauguration. In May 2025, Trump's Commerce Department announced it would not enforce the rule and intended to rescind it, calling it "ill-conceived and counterproductive."

Biden's framework would have also limited access to AI chips by countries considered security risks, required licenses for certain chip exports, and created restrictions on the power of advanced models and computing infrastructure.

The New York Times reported that Trump was first briefed by intelligence officials about Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy in October 2025. Both Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are expected to testify before Congress this month and next month and there will likely be further investigations into what Trump knew about the affair when the Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-NY, told NPR.

"We need to get the facts investigated, bring in individuals to give us as much information as possible under oath, so that we can get to the bottom of why this happened, how it occurred, and how we could prevent this type of compromise from happening again," said Clarke.

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