WVAS SPORTS WEEKEND PREVIEW: UNDER PRESSURE

A SEASON ON THE BRINK

After a pair of surprising SWAC losses, every game on the schedule has become an elimination game in a once-promising season for Alabama State.

The Hornets can still achieve their championship goals, but another conference loss almost assuredly blocks them from any realistic path to the SWAC Championship Game.

Any turnaround must start this week, on the road (!), on homecoming weekend (!!!), against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Hornets were the preseason favorites to win the SWAC Eastern Division, but narrow upset losses to Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M have completely eliminated any margin for error that the Hornets once had.

The offense has struggled to adjust after an injury to quarterback Andrew Body (the Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year). In three games without Body, the Hornets are averaging 298 yards per game - 11th in the SWAC.

With freshman quarterback Aaron Frye thrust into the starting role after the injury to Body, the Hornets are only averaging 112 passing yards per game against SWAC opponents (11th in the league).

Frye and the offense have been in position to win Alabama State's last two games, but critical mistakes in both games kept the Hornets from victory.

Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. believes the shots will start falling soon for his team.

"If you pat your hands and say 'I'm open' for the jump shot, you've got to make it. Our players have to make plays. As coaches, we've got to put them in position to make plays."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS IN PINE BLUFF

The Hornets head to Arkansas to battle with another team in the thick of a quest for a SWAC division championship: the Golden Lions of University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Despite a two-game losing streak, UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton isn't taking the Hornets lightly.

"They were picked to win the league. Good football team. Offense, defense, special teams. They could easily be 5-1. They had two tough losses. That doesn't matter.

You heard (Coach Robinson) say it on the call: you've got to get ready for the next game and go 1-and-0. You can't cry over spilled milk.

I just told my players: nothing in the past really matters if it doesn't have an effect on what happens Saturday."

"YOU HAVE TO DO YOUR JOB"

UAPB's offense has been explosive. The Golden Lions, coming off a bye, have scored 40+ points in three straight games, including a 53-51 overtime loss to Alcorn State.

Coach Robinson said the key for his defense is to avoid feeling pressure to be perfect in big moments.

"You can't press. You have to do your job. If you start trying to do too much, you'll get simple penalties, things like that."

The Hornets and the Golden Lions will square off at 2pm on Saturday at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We'll have live coverage on 90.7 WVAS, your home for Alabama State Hornets football.

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AROUND THE STATE:

The Auburn Tigers head to Athens to face the #1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The two teams have faced each other 130 times since 1892; the rivalry has been played every year since 1944. Auburn hasn't won in this series since 2017; the Tigers haven't won in Athens since 2005. Auburn will be without star linebacker Xavier Atkins (suspension).

Alabama travels to Tennessee to battle the Volunteers in the latest installment of the Third Saturday in October Rivalry. Both teams are 5-1. Alabama is coming off of last week's close loss to Georgia. The Volunteers have won two straight at home against Alabama, with the fans storming the field and setting off wild celebrations both times.

After dismantling Southern Miss last Tuesday, the Troy Trojans face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette. The Trojans rushed for 437 yards in the victory over the Golden Eagles. There won't be a better matchup of quarterback names all season: the Trojans feature Goose Crowder, who rushed for 145 yards against USM, while Louisiana's Lunch Winfield leads them in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.

