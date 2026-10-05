WVAS SPORTS REPORT: HORNETS DROP RAINY BATTLE WITH WILDCATS IN DAYTONA

The Alabama State Hornets suffered a damaging loss in the rain on Saturday in Daytona Beach, falling to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 16-10.

The loss drops ASU to 1-1 in SWAC play and considerably narrows any margin for error as the Hornets hope to win the SWAC for the first time since 2004.

Another loss in conference play could make it very challenging for ASU, a trendy preseason pick to win the league, to win the SWAC Eastern Division.

Before Saturday, ASU had won five straight in the series against the Wildcats. Saturday's loss was the first time Bethune-Cookman has beaten ASU since the Cats joined the SWAC in 2021.

WASHED AWAY

Bethune-Cookman's rushing attack overwhelmed ASU on Saturday. Redshirt freshman running back Rashon Brown gained 266 yards on 31 carries (8.4 yards per carry); as a team, the Wildcats rushed for 337 yards on 54 carries.

Robinson acknowledged the need to improve defensively on Monday's SWAC Media Call.

"When the guys are in position, we have to make tackles... in open space, some of those plays should have been a 6-to-8 yard gain, and then Brown did an exceptional job of making people miss and it would turn into a 40 or 50-yard play... he's a really good back.

He did some things in the open field that exposed the guys who can't tackle well. We have to be able to tackle better."

The Wildcats only attempted 12 passes; QB Tyler Jefferson finished the game with 51 passing yards.

RUNNING IN PLACE

The Hornets struggled to move the football on Saturday in Daytona.

Quarterback Aaron Frye started his second consecutive game as Andrew Body recovers from the wrist injury he suffered against Troy. Frye was 12/20 for 93 yards (4.7 yards per attempt); he was sacked 3 times. Frye added 15 carries for 42 yards on the ground.

No ASU receiver finished the game with more than 26 yards.

"Everyone else has to step up. Receivers have to win the one-on-one throws."

"(Frye)'s a winner. He was hurt because of the fumble at the end... He competes. He's going to be a great player."

"UNACCEPTABLE" MISTAKES

Multiple times during the game, exchanges between the center and quarterback went awry, including on a critical fourth-and-one for the Hornets in the fourth quarter that was not converted.

Robinson did not mince words about how he felt.

"It's unacceptable. We're a Division 1 program. Some of the drives, you had a good first down play, and then a second down play with a bad snap, and now you have a third-and-long.

We'll make sure we correct that."

IT'S COMING HOME

The Hornets now turn their attention to Saturday's Homecoming showdown with Florida A&M, who are coming off of a bye week.

The loss to Bethune-Cookman turns Saturday's game, and potentially every remaining SWAC game on the schedule, into a must-win for ASU if they want to win the SWAC Eastern Division and play for the conference title.

The Rattlers are 0-1 in the SWAC after surrendering 543 total yards in a 40-21 loss to Alabama A&M in Tallahassee on September 26.

AROUND THE STATE

The Auburn Tigers lost to #15 Tennessee, 24-14. The Tigers led 7-3 at the half, but the Volunteers leaned on tailback DeSean Bishop, who ran for 220 yards. The Tigers are off this week but they'll play Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss before October is over.

The #6 Alabama Crimson Tide steamrolled Mississippi State 56-23; Alabama QB Keelon Russell had three passing touchdowns and a score on the ground. The Bulldogs were held to just 18 yards rushing. Alabama beat Mississippi State for the 17th time in a row dating back to 2007. Alabama hosts #2 Georgia on Saturday night in one of the biggest games of the year.

Tuskegee University fired head coach Aaron James on Sunday after a 30-28 loss in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic Saturday Night at Cramton Bowl. James, a former star quarterback for the Golden Tigers, was 18-20 at Tuskegee after he was hired following the 2022 season. Tuskegee Director of Athletics Reginald S. Ruffin has announced a national search for the school's next head coach; offensive line coach Keith Higdon was named interim head coach following James's dismissal.