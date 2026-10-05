2026 ASU Homecoming is Here

Its Homecoming week at Alabama State University. This evening a Student versus Faculty Basketball game will take place from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Joe L. Reed Dunn-Oliver Acadome. On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, a campus wide scavenger hunt will take place followed by the “The Choice is Yours” at Abernathy from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

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The Montgomery Regional Airport recently launched a direct flight to Houston, Texas making a major step in expansion. MGM Director Loyd Jenkins says the transformations include key infrastructure upgrades baggage claim area and LED runway lights. Jenkins says adding the Houston route benefits business travelers, families and cancer patients by improving access to specials treatment.

Alabama nurses face an identity theft risk from last month's ransomware attack. The state Board of Nursing says that hackers downloaded files that may contain highly confidential information, like Social Security and driver's license numbers. The attack knocked systems offline September 1st, the same day roughly 80-thousand registered nurses entered their renewal period. Over a month later, some licensing services remain unavailable, and the Board is still not accepting paper RN renewals. Investigators do not know whose data was taken. The Board is now warning nurses and applicants to watch for identity theft and impersonation scams.

CrimeStoppers 215-STOP is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of more people responsible for a triple homicide in Selma. Documents show the shooting took place early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. near the 400 block of Highland Avenue, that’s where two victims were found deceased and a third victim was taken to the hospital but later died. Selma Police Chief Ettice Brickus confirmed an arrest has been made in the case. However, the investigation remains ongoing. Police have indicated the individuals knew each other. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

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Alabama's drinking habits are getting more spirited. According to a new report from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, per-capita hard liquor sales are up by over 40 percent since 2010, while beer drinking is down by 28 percent. Wine is also down about nine percent over that stretch. Overall alcohol intake, however, fell almost four percent in the latest year, and is now at its lowest level since 2001.