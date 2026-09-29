WVAS SPORTS REPORT: Takeaways from ASU's win over Mississippi Valley State

The Alabama State Hornets won their first SWAC game of the season on Saturday, defeating the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 41-15 at ASU Stadium.

The Hornets recovered three fumbles by Valley State in the first quarter and jumped out to a 17-0 lead. MVSU never got closer than 11 over the final three quarters.

The Hornets navigated the absence of quarterback Andrew Body, who missed the game after injuring his wrist against Troy. His status for ASU's upcoming game against Bethune-Cookman is unclear.

ASU's smothering defense held MVSU to only 2.6 yards per carry on 43 rushing attempts and sacked Valley State's quarterbacks five different times.

Here are a few observations about ASU's comfortable victory against Valley State:

YOUNG SHELTON

Sophomore defensive end Eldridge Shelton was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against the Delta Devils.

Shelton collected six tackles (3.5 tackles for loss) and two sacks, and forced two fumbles.

Shelton recovered an MVSU fumble five plays into the game. Later in the first quarter, he jarred the ball loose as he sacked MVSU backup quarterback Jordan Davis; Ta'Shaun Sims picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown, but a penalty nullified the score.

Originally from Birmingham, Shelton has stepped into a significant role in his second season with ASU.

"HE'S NOT A FRESHMAN"

Freshman quarterback Aaron Frye, making his first career start, threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to DJ Hicks and rushed for a 6-yard score.

Frye was 10-of-21 on the night; he had a few misfires, but also a few passes that probably should have been caught.

He ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns, including a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter that capped off a drive where he also completed passes of 36 and 28 yards, both to Randall King.

It was a confident performance from Frye, who won 38 games as the starter at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson.

Frye will likely resume backup roles when Body is at full-strength, but he'll get his chance to be ASU's permanent starter someday soon.

Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. commended Frye for the way he played and laughed off concerns that he wasn't ready for the moment.

"He's a confident kid. And he's been here since January, he's not a freshman."

GO DJ

A freshman from Orlando, Hicks scored the first two touchdowns of his college career against the Delta Devils.

He sprinted into the endzone after a short pass from Frye in the first quarter. Later in the game, he returned the opening kick of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown. It was Alabama State's first kick return touchdown of the season.

Hicks was named SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance.

Hicks was a tremendous player at Jones High; he was First Team All-State in the 4A Class in 2025.

As the Hornets look for consistency at wide receiver, the freshman will be on the field more often if he can continue to make plays.

"PRIDE TEAM EATS FIRST"

The touchdown return from Hicks wasn't the only big play created by ASU's special teams units on Saturday.

ASU's second touchdown was set up by a muffed punt recovered by Zamari Hall.

After the game, Eddie Robinson Jr. talked about the importance of big plays from special teams groups.

"When we go to dinner, the pride team eats first. That's the punt team. If you can't kick, you can't win."

UNEVEN OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE

Alabama State struggled to run the ball against MVSU; the Hornets finished the game with 148 rushing yards, but 49 of those yards came on a long run by Jareese Howard deep in the fourth quarter.

Eddie Robinson Jr. recognizes the need for the offense to take advantage of defenses that play aggressively against ASU's rushing attack.

"Valley did a great job crowding the box and challenging our quarterback. He made some great throws.

We have to take advantage and put the ball in the air if teams are going to play with ten guys within five yards of the line.

We've got guys who can make plays."

LOOKING AHEAD

The Hornets travel to Daytona Beach this weekend for a showdown with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Daytona Stadium.

Alabama State has won all five meetings against the Cats since Bethune-Cookman joined the SWAC in 2021.

The game is schedule for 4pm Eastern (3pm Central); we'll have live coverage on 90.7 WVAS.

OTHER SCORES AROUND THE STATE

Auburn beat Vanderbilt 21-15; it's the first SEC win for new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh. Auburn hadn't won an SEC game at home since November 2024, they hadn't won one in regulation since October 2023. Auburn begins a brutal stretch of its schedule: at #17 Tennessee, at #2 Georgia, home vs. #11 LSU, at #9 Ole Miss.

#7 Alabama destroyed South Carolina 49-18; it was 35-3 at the half. Alabama's offense is getting better every week. South Carolina brought back everyone from last year's disappointing season; this season is quickly becoming another disaster.

Troy lost on the road against Utah State 21-10. It was Utah State's first win of the season. The Trojans have a week off to recover and recalibrate before they open Sun Belt play next Tuesday at home against Southern Miss.