ASU’s Buzz Run 5K Scheduled for August 15

Alabama State University will hold the 2026 installment of its annual Buzz Run 5K at ASU Stadium at 7 a.m. at ASU Stadium in Montgomery on Saturday, August 15.

Registration will remain open until the race begins.

Runners, walkers, students, and families from around the region will gather for a celebration of health, community, and Hornet Pride.

The race's course runs through Alabama State's historic campus, as well as the nearby idyllic Cloverdale neighborhood.

Each runner crossing the finish line will receive a t-shirt and commemorative medal.

Following the race, Stinger's Fun Run will be held on the football field at ASU Stadium; kids aged 4-12 will have the opportunity to race a 100-yard dash against ASU's beloved mascot Stinger.

"People of all ages and all abilities are welcome to come and participate. You do not have to be a professional. You can walk the route, you can run it, you can bring your babies and push a stroller," Amber Douglas, ASU's brand and marketing director, told WVAS.

Proceeds from the event go to the ASU Track and Field Team & ASU's Office of Accessibility and Veteran Affairs.

The event kicks off a busy Saturday on ASU's campus.

Following the race, there will be a clear backpack giveaway presented by Alabama State University Student Life and Universal Connection in the ASU Stadium Parking Lot.

ASU's Buzz Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m. inside ASU Stadium; there will be meet-and-greets with ASU student-athletes and coaches, music, food trucks, giveaways, and a football scrimmage.

Registration for the Buzz Run 5K is $45; it costs $50 to register on race day.

You can register online here.