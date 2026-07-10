Buzz Building for 2026 Alabama State Football Season

Football season is rapidly approaching and the Alabama State Hornets are one of the buzziest teams in the FCS. Coming off its first 10-win season in over 20 years, ASU looks like a top contender in the SWAC in 2026.

A big reason why: quarterback Andrew Body. The 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year is back in Montgomery for another season, looking to build on his stellar 2025 season.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native has been talked about as one of the top quarterbacks in FCS football. Earlier this week, Body was named the 2026 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and selected to the all-conference team.

Jaeden Day from the Montgomery Advertiser spoke with Dan Peck from WVAS News about the excitement around Body and the 2026 Alabama State squad.

HOW SIGNIFICANT IS IT FOR ALABAMA STATE THAT ANDREW BODY DECIDED TO RETURN FOR THE 2026 SEASON?

"It's really significant that he's back. He had FBS offers, including some big ones like North Texas. It's significant that he turned those down to come back. He's really advocating for the HBCU quarterback in the NFL draft. He really feels like he could do that.

ASU hadn't won 10 games in 20 plus years. Body's numbers were off-the-charts last season, to the point where he's also going to be named to the watchlist for the Walter Payton Award, which is basically the Heisman of FCS football.

With Body back, Alabama State should be a favorite for the Celebration Bowl."

WHAT MAKES ANDREW BODY SO SPECIAL?

"For as much running as he's done in the past, he really took to the air last year. Alabama State is a very RPO heavy offense; he's dangerous because teams have to account for his ability to pull the ball and run.

But he hit his deep passes last season, especially up the seams. They won't have Jalen Jones, who was his favorite target, but Body's a guy that can spread the ball around, whether that's through the medium passing game, the short game, or deep threats.

He's conservative with the ball. He won't take the risk if he doesn't think it's there. He had 20 touchdowns and 1 interception. That's pretty remarkable. He only turned the ball over once through the air last year. He's still a dual threat quarterback, but he can burn you with his arm. It's not just that he's going to take the ball and run with it."

WHY IS ALABAMA STATE VIEWED AS A CONTENDER FOR THE SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2026?

"They know they can do it. They were contenders in the past, but there's aura around this team this year. They know they deserve to be there. That's the goal.

You can see it, from Eddie Robinson Jr., down to the position players. They were able to do a really good job of keeping not just Body, but (running back) Jamari Hotezlaw. Ta'Shaun Sims was in the portal and decided to stay, that's another HBCU All-American.

They have a lot of important pieces back, and they were able to grab some other players, including a receiver from Alabama A&M, one of their biggest rivals. They did a really good job of grabbing guys in the portal, maintaining, and keeping guys.

They got a taste last year. They were a play away in that Jackson State game from the SWAC Championship Game.

There's confidence. They kept the pieces intact, and also added a few more."

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SWAC Football Media Day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 in Birmingham. WVAS News will have live coverage throughout the day on WVAS and WVASFM.ORG, including interviews with head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., quarterback Andrew Body, safety Ta'Shaun Sims, and more!