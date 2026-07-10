WVAS "Jazz on the Grass" Returns

Jazz music is alive and well in the River Region! WVAS 90.7 FM will be hosting its long-awaited “Jazz on the Grass” concert next on Sunday, July 19, 2026, on the campus of Alabama State University. WVAS Station Manager Darryl Elliott suggests you bring your lawn chairs and get ready for a great time. You can purchase tickets at wvasfm.org.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body was selected as the 2026 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Body was a First Team All-SWAC performer last year after leading one of the conference's most explosive offenses in 2025. Jaeden Day with the Montgomery Advertiser shares his insight about Body’s ability on the green.

Elijah Baker was also named a preseason first-team choice on the offensive line.

Image Credit: National Weather Service Birmingham

Alabama could see a wetter, stormier winter from a strengthening El Nino pattern. NOAA says an 81-percent chance exists the Pacific pattern becomes very strong from October through December. Federal forecasters say the pattern can increase wind shear to help suppress Atlantic hurricanes through October. By winter, that same pattern typically strengthens the southern jet stream, dragging Gulf moisture into the state and raising the flood risk in drought areas.

A 19-year-old in Montgomery is facing Capital murder charges connected to a quadruple shooting. Montgomery police have charged Dantrail Ladarrious Jones, with Capital Murder and two counts of 1st degree Assault. The incident took place on June 20th about 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard where officers found the body of 18-year-old Sa’Vion Gilchrist. Police report 20-year-old Demarion Calhoun’s body was discovered in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road both were shot to death.

Then authorities were alerted to two more gunshot victims at local hospitals. Jones is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

