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Alabama State QB Body named SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

WVAS | By Dan Peck
Published July 8, 2026 at 5:36 PM EDT
Image Credit: Alabama State Athletics

Nine Hornets were honored by the conference on Wednesday.

Alabama State University quarterback Andrew Body was named the 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Body was stellar in 2025, completing 71% of his passes for 1,770 yards and leading the SWAC with 20 touchdowns. Body also ran for 518 yards.

Originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, Body was named the 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading ASU to its first 10-win season in 21 years.

Body was also named First Team All-SWAC, along with four of his teammates: offensive lineman Elijah Baker, defensive lineman Micael Joiner, safety Ta'Shaun Sims, and return specialist Nehemiah Hixon.

Four ASU players were named Second Team All-SWAC: running back Jamarie Hostzclaw, offensive lineman Dezmond Penn, kicker Andrew Abu-Akel, and long snapper Garrett Wilemon.

Body and Sims, along with ASU head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., will represent the Hornets at SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 15.

WVAS and WVASFM.ORG will have live coverage of SWAC Football Media Day.

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Dan Peck
Dan joins WVAS as a broadcast journalist with extensive experience. He began his career in high school, working for a local Top 40 station in his hometown of Destin, Florida. While studying at Auburn University, he wrote for the local newspaper and hosted a radio show. After finishing his undergraduate studies at Auburn and earning a bachelor's degree in English, Dan moved to Los Angeles. He earned an MFA in Film from UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television before returning to Auburn as the host of "The Drive," a popular, ABBY Award-winning sports talk show and podcast. He's also the co-host and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Auburn Observer Podcast.
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