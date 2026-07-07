Man Charged in Shooting Death of Montgomery Child

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with capital murder, less than 24 hours after a sleeping 6-year-old girl was killed in a Montgomery shooting.

Malik Demetrius Millender is charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of Caylee Taylor, who was sleeping in her bed in a house near Mulligan Drive when she was struck by gunfire from outside.

Montgomery Public Schools confirmed that Caylee was a student at Morningview Elementary School.

MPD Chief Jim Grayboys became emotional when discussing the case with the media at a press conference Monday evening.

"This is the 27th homicide in Montgomery, year to date. Every homicide is painful. Myself, my officers, this community takes these cases very personally. When an innocent life is taken from us, it breaks all of our hearts. My heart is broken, and I want to extend my sincere condolences to her family."

Grayboys urged the public to share any information relevant to the case.

"I will challenge the public: if any citizen knows something, they need to say something. If you stay silent, you're going to be helping a child killer."

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed acknowledged the shooting at his monthly briefing.

"I want to call on our judges: when we bring these perpetrators to you, and we will bring them to you, that you don't give them bond. Once this goes through the justice system, when they're found guilty, whoever and however many it is, that they be given the toughest sentence, the harshest sentence, the maximum sentence. Send a message."

Millender is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

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