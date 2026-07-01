Alabama State Reveals Participants for 2026 SWAC Football Media Day

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the full slate of players and coaches who will appear at 2026 SWAC Football Media Day. All 12 of the league's head coaches will appear, along with two players from each roster.

Alabama State will bring QB Andrew Body and S Ta'Shaun Sims alongside head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

The 2025 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, Alabama State senior quarterback Andrew Body, will represent the ASU offense at SWAC Media Day. Body was sensational in 2025, completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only 1 interception. He also rushed for 518 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 20 touchdowns ranked first in the SWAC.

Body was recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as the Small College Athlete of the Year earlier this summer after leading Alabama State to its first 10-win season in over twenty years.

Originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, Body entered the transfer portal after his historic season but decided to return to ASU for the 2026 season.

Junior Ta'Shaun Sims, a 2025 First Team All-SWAC safety from Chipley, Florida, will represent the Alabama State's defense, nicknamed the "Black SWARM," after a huge sophomore season. Sims collected 5 interceptions during the 2025 season and recovered a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Texas Southern.

SWAC Football Media Day will take place at the Sheraton Birmingham on Wednesday, July 15.