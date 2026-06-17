ASU Theatre Department to Host Camp G.I.F.T.E.D Presentation

Children of all abilities are participating in Alabama State University's Camp G.I.F.T.E.D (Giving Individuals Freedom to Express Diversity) this summer. The camp encourages children with different abilities to showcase their talent. On Thursday, the public is welcomed to attend a presentation titled, "Let Me Tell You Something." It will be performed at the Leila Barlow Theatre on campus. Admission is free.

Results from Tuesday's primary runoff elections in Alabama are in. In the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, the numbers show Congressman Barry Moore defeating Jared Hudson, 56 percent to 44 percent. On the Democratic side, Everett Wess garnered the most votes, 56 percent to 44 percent. Moore and Wess will now face each other in November for the seat soon to be vacated by Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor of Alabama. In the race for the GOP nomination for Alabama lieutenant governor, former state Republican Party Chair John Wahl defeated current Secretary of State Wes Allen, 57 percent to 43 percent. Wahl advances to face Democratic nominee Phillip Ensler in the November general election. And for state attorney general, Katherine Roberson beat former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell for the Republican nomination, 55 percent to 45 percent.

Attorneys in the case of accused mass murder suspect Damien McDaniel are asking for a Jefferson County judge to consolidate some of the charges against him. McDaniel is facing 18 murder charges in connection with fatal shootings that occurred over a 12-mothn period in 2024. Prosecutors made the request before Circuit Judge Shanta Owens last month. Defense attorneys objected to the motion Tuesday, arguing that jurors could be forced to consider the charges collectively rather than separately. The judge is expected to issue a ruling by the end of the week.