Alabama Awaits U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Lee Execution

Governor Kay Ivey's Office says the State of Alabama still plans to move forward with the scheduled execution of convicted death row inmate Jeffrey Lee Thursday night. This, despite a federal court ruling banning the use of nitrogen hypoxia as the preferred method of execution. Alabama's attorney general has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee could be put to death by other methods, such as lethal injection or electrocution.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Alabama state capitol Wednesday, to denounce Congress' recent approval of $70 billion in federal funding for immigration enforcement. Led by the Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama, many in attendance said the budget does little more than fund raids, detentions and separation of families.

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Dangerous heat is in store for the Wiregrass. Forecasters say high temperatures will top out in the mid-90s through Saturday. Individuals who work outside or are at risk of heat related illnesses should stay hydrated, take breaks indoors, and wear light clothing.