Voter Registration Deadline for Special Primary Election

Today is the deadline to register to vote in Alabama's upcoming special primary election. It's for Alabama's U.S. House races in districts one, two, six, and seven. Election Day is August 11, 2026.

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Construction on Alabama's new state house is on schedule. It's set to open for the 2027 legislative session. The current one is being demolished, and the land will be converted into a green space for the public. The goal is to have the new state house functional by the end of November.

The Houston County Board of Education is expected to vote on a new district map today. The change is required by federal law. Board President Vince Wade says the new map will not affect where students attend school.

The Priceville Police Department has placed seven people in the Morgan County jail following an undercover sting. The department says the operation was focused on identifying and capturing people suspected of traveling to engage in sexual acts with children under the age of sixteen. Officials say undercover agents posed online as minors, where the arrested suspects are accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the undercover agents while thinking they were talking with children. Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.