ASU hosts School Resource Officer Job Fair

Applicants for school resource officers attended a job fair at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome Tuesday. The event was hosted by the ASU’s Prevention School Violence Program and Montgomery Public Schools. MPS Security Technician Supervisor Derrick Glenn said applicants with any experience in security are in high demand. The job fair ended at 1 p.m. Glenn says if you miss the event, you are welcome to apply online at mps.org.

A federal judge is stopping Alabama from executing a death row inmate with nitrogen gas. Forty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Lee was supposed to be put to death on Friday for murdering two people in 1998.However, the judge said the method violates the ban on cruel and unusual punishment. A spokesman for state Attorney General Steve Marshall said they're reviewing the decision and will likely file an appeal. The case could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has allowed nitrogen executions in the past.

A Macon County judge denies a motion for a new trial in the case of the man convicted in the death of Homewood teenager Aniah Blanchard. Ibraheem Yazeed was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of murder and felony murder in connection with the 2019 shooting. Attorneys representing Yazeed argued his conviction should be set aside due to insufficient evidence and multiple legal errors discovered. The judge disagreed.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issues six cease-and-desist orders to out-of-state companies regarding abortion pill sales.

Marshall announced Tuesday, the letters requested the companies halt all advertising, sale and delivery of illegal abortion medications into the state of Alabama.

The orders also threatened the companies with civil lawsuits, fines and formal investigations.