Alabama State University Historical Archivist Kashonda Murphy was recently awarded the Frazine K. Taylor African American Research IGHR Scholarship. The scholarship will allow Murphy to attend the “Building African American Families: Records, Resources and Documentation” an immersive virtual genealogy program from July 27-31, 2026. The award is named after the late Frazine Taylor, a retired and honored archivist at Alabama State University.

New income guidelines for Alabama’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children also known as WIC have increased. Those who are eligible may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member including cash value benefits to purchase fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. According to the guidelines, if you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or is currently breastfeeding, or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age five, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department to apply.

The Selma Times- Journal is reporting the Foot Soldiers Park recently awarded four graduated high school students the Jo Ann Bland Legacy Scholarship. The recipients include Dallas County High School graduates, Dereke Furlow and Kennedi Brooks as well as Selma High graduates Samarion Woods and Cedrianuna Eaton. The students were each awarded $2,000 towards their education. Foot Soldiers Park CEO Kimberly Smitherman says, “the awardees were chosen based on their involvement and efforts to improve the Selma/Dallas County area.”

