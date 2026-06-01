Miss ASU to host Royal Tea Party

The 87th Miss Alabama State University will be presenting a Royal Tea Party Experience on Saturday, June 13th, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The royal event will be open to children ages 5–12. Boys and girls are welcomed to dress up as their favorite king, queen, prince, princess or fairytale character. The party will include crafts, activities and of course, a tea party. Tickets information can be found at

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Governor Kay Ivey has set a date for a special primary election to fill two state Senate seats. This after the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, that legislative maps drawn in 2021 could be used to decide between candidates running for Districts 25 and 26, which covers Montgomery, Crenshaw and parts of Elmore counties. The special Senate primary election will be held on August 11th, the same date the governor called for Congressional primary elections to be held for Districts 1,2,6 and 7.

A major overhaul of the Alabama Public Service Commission is taking effect. The new law expands the commission from three members to seven, creates a new Secretary of Energy positions and gives the governor authority to appoint four additional commissioners this summer. Supporters say the chances will modernize utility oversight, while critics argue the law gives the governor too much control. A lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the changes from taking effect still appears to be pending.