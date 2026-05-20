Tuesday's Primary Election Results

Results from Tuesday's primary elections in Alabama show outright winners in the governor's race, but others will have to be decided in a runoff. On the Republican side Senator Tommy Tuberville easily won the GOP nomination with more than 84 percent of the vote. While former Senator Doug Jones won the Democratic nomination after receiving over 78 percent of the votes. The two men will face off against each other in the November general election.

The winner of the race to fill the outgoing Tommy Tuberville's U.S. Senate seat in both parties will have to be decided in a runoff election. Unofficial results show Republican Congressman Barry Moore leading a field of seven candidates with 41 percent of the votes, while Attorney General Steve Marshall came in a distant second place with 24 percent.

The Democratic nomination went to attorney Everette Wess with 40 percent of the votes over three other challengers. Dakaria Lariett pulled into second place with 29 percent of the votes. A runoff in Alabama will take place on June 16, 2026.

Residents across the Wiregrass are making their choices clear after Tuesday night's primary election. In Houston County, Jeffrey Williams and Letetia Daniels Jackson captured their party nominations for the District 1 County Commission seat, while Ashley Enfinger was chosen to become the next District 3 Commissioner. Also, Brandon Shoupe won reelection as the chairman of the Houston County Commission, defeating challenger John Rogers.

The NOAA is expected to release its official 2026 Atlantic hurricane season outlook this week. It will include predictions for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes along with whether the season is expected to be below, near or above average. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1st and runs through November 30th. Emergency officials are encouraging people to review hurricane plans and supplies before the season starts.