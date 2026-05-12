ASU Archivist Michael Bean Recognized for Preserving Black Digital History

Congratulations go to the Alabama State University Collections Archivist Michael Bean, one of only 15 fellows selected for the 2026 cohort of Archiving the Black Web’s Web Archiving School. This nationally recognized program is designed to preserve Black digital culture and history online.

Republicans scored a victory Monday in the Supreme Court in the ongoing redistricting battle. In a 6-3 ruling, the justices lifted a federal court's injunction against Alabama Republicans congressional map, paving the way for it to be used in the 2026 midterms. The conservatives' justices agreed to allow Alabama to remove one of the state's two majority-Black districts. The court leaned on its earlier decision to void Louisiana's map, saying it relied too much on race.