ASU Associate Professor will discuss Gerrymandering and Redistricting on WVAS Perspectives Talk Show

Alabama leaders have filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court requesting the justices reinstate 2023 Congressional voting maps that are currently blocked. It comes after a three-judge panel of the Eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, rejected an emergency request for an injunction to be lifted. Along with the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General Steve Marshall also requested that the High Court issue a ruling by May 14th. Tune into the WVAS Perspectives Talk Show this Wednesday, May 13, 2026, with host Robb Taylor and his guest Alabama State University Associate Professor Language/Literature Dr. Marta Holliday. WVAS Perspectives airs every Wednesday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

There's a Medicare scam targeting seniors in the Wiregrass area. The scam offers free genetic testing that leads to thousands-of-dollars of fraudulent billing. Doctors say older residents should watch out for unsolicited calls offering free testing, requests for Medicare numbers, and promises of insurance coverage.

