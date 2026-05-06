ASU Cares Program Clears the Way for Graduation

A number of students at Alabama State University are all smiles today, thanks to ASU Cares. The program through the ASU Foundation has cleared $200,000 in outstanding balances for several students, allowing them to graduate on Friday, May 8, 2026. Also, a big thank you goes to the Golden Class of 1976 whose $30,000 donation helped students make it to the finish line.

Two redistricting bills introduced in the special session of the Alabama legislature, were quickly approved by House and Senate committees Tuesday. Protesting continues on the steps of the Alabama State House. Both bills would allow Governor Kay Ivey to call special primary elections in the event the U.S. Supreme Court decides to lift court-ordered injunctions against previous Congressional district maps created by the Alabama Legislature in 2023.

The National Weather Service has placed much of the west, central and northern portions of the state of Alabama under a Level 3 risks of severe storms today. The system, containing a mixture of strong damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and the possibility of tornadoes, is predicted to move slowly across the state late this afternoon and early Thursday morning. The tornado threat is now in the medium category.